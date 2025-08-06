Preeti Chaudhary joins Sameera Reddy in upcoming horror film Chimni

Television actress Preeti Chaudhary, who is known for her roles in daily soaps like Ek Rishta Aisha Bhi, Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and more, is set to act alongside Sameera Reddy, who is also making a comeback with the thriller film, Chimni.

What Preeti Chaudhary plays in Sameera Reddy starrer Chimni?

Talking about her character, Preeti Chaudhary said, “I play the role of a small town girl in this film, who is married to a school music teacher. After her husband receives a job letter in another small town, the couple moves there, and that is where her journey truly begins. The story unfolds through her experiences in this unfamiliar place, and she soon finds herself deeply connected to the mysterious events happening around her. My character plays a pivotal role in driving the narrative forward, and that’s all I can reveal for now.”

Speaking on her experience, Preeti said, “Working on a film like Chimni was such a memorable experience. This was my first time being a part of a project with such an unconventional and distinct storyline. The shoot was all thrilling and challenging, more so since the plot had its eerie moments. We shot in a town in Madhya Pradesh called Chanderi, and we used real houses and locations to ground the story in authenticity. Our director, Gagaan Puri and the whole crew, gave their all to bring this idea to life. I really feel so lucky to have been part of such a passionate and dedicated team.”

To conclude, Preeti said, “The uniqueness of the film drew me to the film, undoubetly. It’s a concept that I’ve never come across before...it's bold, original, and full of surprises. As soon as I read the script, I knew I couldn’t let this opportunity slip away. Playing this character was not only exciting but also creatively fulfilling, and I’m so glad I got the chance to be part of something so rare and special.”

Along with Sameera Reddy and Preeti Chaudhary, Chimni also features Prachi Thakur, Aditya Kumar, Shardul Rana, and Saurabh Agnihotri. Directed by Gagaan Puri, the movie will feature Sameera Reddy in a never-seen-before avatar.