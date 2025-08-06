Randeep Hooda eyes comedy: Actor seeks lighter roles after intense performances

Recognised for his powerful and transformative roles across genres, ranging from action-filled dramas to captivating cop thrillers, Randeep Hooda has expressed a strong desire to delve into the realm of comedy now.

Randeep Hooda reveals why comedy is his next big move

A method actor with a commanding screen presence, Randeep has delivered impactful performances in movies such as Highway, Sarabjit, and the more recent Jaat. Despite such a variety body of work, the actor believes that comedy is a genre he has significantly overlooked in his career.

Reflecting on his career decisions from the start up to now, Randeep mentions, “I’ve always gravitated towards complex, layered characters and intense stories, but I do feel there’s a part of me that wants to do something more lighthearted and fun. I haven’t really had the right opportunity to explore comedy, and when I did try a couple of times, I don’t think those stories found the right audience. But yes, doing a good comedy is definitely on my wishlist.”

Randeep’s sincere introspection uncovers a refreshing aspect of the actor known for serious, frequently intense roles. As viewers increasingly change their content preferences, the actor aims to engage in projects that display his more playful, comedic side.