Randeep Hooda praises co-star John Cena’s performance in Heads of State

Actor Randeep Hooda has given a big thumbs-up to his upcoming co-star John Cena for his rollicking performance in the newly released action-comedy Heads of State. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film also stars global icons Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba, and has been making waves for its high-octane action and razor-sharp humor.

You were an absolute riot: Randeep Hooda applauds John Cena

Randeep, who is all set to star opposite John in the upcoming international action thriller Matchbox, took to social media after watching the film and couldn’t contain his excitement. In a candid and enthusiastic post, he praised the film’s lead cast for their entertaining performances and vibrant screen presence. Randeep wrote: “Just watched Heads of State — what a blast! Huge shoutout to my co-star and a gem 💎 @JohnCena, you were an absolute riot — loved every minute. @priyankachopra, you lit up the screen and were the real action star of the action comedy. @idriselba, sublime as ever.. cheers to the whole team for a super fun film! 👏🎬 #HeadsOfState”

The post not only reflects Randeep’s appreciation for the film, but also his genuine admiration for his soon-to-be co-star. His praise comes ahead of their much-anticipated collaboration in Matchbox, helmed by Sam Hargrave, best known for directing the global hit Extraction.

Earlier this year, Randeep and John Cena filmed Matchbox in Budapest, with the project reuniting Randeep with Sam Hargrave and the team behind Extraction, where his performance was hailed internationally. The film is already generating buzz for bringing together two dynamic screen personalities from opposite ends of the globe.

Matchbox is shaping up to be a high-stakes action spectacle, with Randeep’s gritty intensity meeting John Cena’s larger-than-life charisma. Their first-ever on-screen pairing promises an adrenaline-fueled narrative packed with emotion, stunts, and edge-of-your-seat action.

As excitement builds, Randeep’s shoutout feels like a teaser of the mutual respect and camaraderie audiences can expect to see translated on screen. For fans of global action cinema, Matchbox is already looking like one of the most thrilling cross-cultural collaborations in the pipeline.