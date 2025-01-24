Randeep Hooda joins John Cena for director Sam Hargrave’s action film, ‘Matchbox’
Randeep Hooda is gearing up for his next Hollywood adventure, teaming up with the renowned director Sam Hargrave for an action-packed thrill ride, Matchbox. Sam, a master of high-octane film-making, is no stranger to jaw-dropping action sequences. With hits like Extraction 1 and 2, and a legendary career behind the stunts in blockbuster films such as Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Suicide Squad, Hargrave’s reputation for electrifying action precedes him.
This exciting project marks Randeep Hooda’s second collaboration with the director after their successful partnership in Extraction (2020), where Randeep’s intense performance as Saju earned him global recognition. Their reunion promises to bring more heart-pounding action and riveting storytelling to the screen.
In a statement, Randeep shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled to be working with Sam again. Our first collaboration on Extraction was such a great experience, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy to Matchbox. Sam is a genius at crafting action that keeps you on the edge of your seat. I am excited to be joining the team in Budapest!”
Matchbox, produced by Mattel Films, Skydance Films, and Apple Original, is currently filming in Budapest, where Randeep will join the rest of the cast and production crew. The film promises to be another high-adrenaline spectacle with Sam Hargrave at the helm.
Back home in India, Randeep is staying busy with his upcoming projects. He’s currently shooting for Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, alongside Sunny Deol, produced by the powerhouse team behind Pushpa 2—Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. Plus, he’s soon set to begin work on Vishal Bhardwaj’s next cinematic venture.
With Hollywood and Bollywood projects on the horizon, Randeep Hooda is proving once again that he’s a force to be reckoned with on the global stage. Stay tuned for what’s sure to be another thrilling chapter in his illustrious career.