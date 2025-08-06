Where can you watch Jurassic World Rebirth online?

If you haven't binged on the latest Jurassic Park movie, now you can catch up on the latest movie from the comfort of your couch. Jurassic World Rebirth is available to buy and rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home from Tuesday, August 5, according to the film's website.

Jurassic World Rebirth is available to buy/ rent on several digital platforms

Jurassic World Rebirth, which was released in theaters July 2, will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 9, as Universal Pictures states.

In a news release, the studio said the digital and Blu-ray version of the movie will offer exclusive bonus features, such as "never-before-seen deleted scenes with extra dinosaur mayhem, an alternate opening, a long-form making-of documentary detailing the film’s jaw-dropping visuals, sound design." It would also come with a gag reel among other things.

Universal Pictures' films typically release on Peacock a few months after their theatrical release, which means Jurassic World Rebirth could drop on the streaming platform sometime in late October or early November.

However, no official announcement regarding the film's streaming release has been made yet.

The six previous Jurassic movies are all streaming on Peacock. The original trilogy — Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III — is now streaming on the platform alongside the sequel trilogy which is made up of Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion.