Sholay writer Javed Akhtar opens up about the original plot as the film nears its 50th anniversary

Sholay was initially supposed to be a story of two sacked army men along with a powerful dacoit recalled Javed Akhtar. “ But then we had limitations from the army and we couldn't take liberty, hence we changed the characters to a cop and (two) hoodlums," he added. In fact, the shocking revelation was that, “We didn't think of Basanti or Radha, we just had a dacoit in mind. But gradually when the story got developed a lot of characters came into the picture and we felt it could be a great multi-starrer. We did not plan it as a multi-starrer, and a grand spectacle."

Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, Sholay is known for its iconic dialogues, unbreakable friendship, and powerful villains who still remains etched on top of everyone’s minds. But the team and the writers did not intend to make a ‘timeless’ film from the get go. They definitely wanted to make an entertainer. That this entertainer would surpass all records and gain cult status was not fathomed by anybody.