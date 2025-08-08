Sydney Sweeney spotted on Devil Wears Prada 2 set, leaving fans divided

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the New York City set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, sparking fan chatter. The 27-year-old Anyone But You actress was seen stepping out of a trailer near co-star Emily Blunt, who is set to reprise her role as Emily Charlton, on Wednesday at Manhattan where filming is ongoing.

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney may be a part of the Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The second part of Devil Wears Prada is directed by David Frankel and is based on Lauren Weisberger’s book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.

Although there's no official word on Sydney's role in the acclaimed movie, her look consisted of a hoodie pulled tight over her head in the rainy Manhattan weather. She might be keeping her role details under wraps for now. It could be a cameo appearance as well.

The film is set to release on May 1, 2026 with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway returning as editor-in-chief of Runway Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs, a journalist who graduated from Brown University. The plot of Devil Wears Prada 2 is about Miranda struggling to adapt to an evolved high-fashion journalism industry years later.

Miranda faces off against Emily's character, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Miranda desperately needs. The movie may also incorporate plot points of the book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which was released in 2013.