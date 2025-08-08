Sydney Sweeney spotted on Devil Wears Prada 2 set, leaving fans divided

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the New York City set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, sparking fan chatter. The 27-year-old Anyone But You actress was seen stepping out of a trailer near co-star Emily Blunt, who is set to reprise her role as Emily Charlton, on Wednesday at Manhattan where filming is ongoing.
The second part of Devil Wears Prada is directed by David Frankel and is based on Lauren Weisberger’s book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns.
Although there's no official word on Sydney's role in the acclaimed movie, her look consisted of a hoodie pulled tight over her head in the rainy Manhattan weather. She might be keeping her role details under wraps for now. It could be a cameo appearance as well.
The film is set to release on May 1, 2026 with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway returning as editor-in-chief of Runway Miranda Priestly and Andrea Sachs, a journalist who graduated from Brown University. The plot of Devil Wears Prada 2 is about Miranda struggling to adapt to an evolved high-fashion journalism industry years later.
Miranda faces off against Emily's character, who is now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Miranda desperately needs. The movie may also incorporate plot points of the book sequel, Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which was released in 2013.
Sydney Sweeney recently faced a lot of criticism around her ad for American Eagle jeans which sparked a debate around promotion of eugenics, although the brand stated otherwise.
American Eagle released a statement defending the ad on August 1. They said: “‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” on Instagram.
Someone left a comment saying, "It’s giving 'I’m sorry you feel that way.'"
"So what is the correlation between Jeans and eye color again?" one wrote.
"Didn’t think the response could be even worse than the ad but it somehow was," said another.
The backlash against Sydney Sweeney is yet to cool down.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.