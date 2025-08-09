Beyond the frame: Guru Dutt’s granddaughters reflect on a century of legacy

This August, six of Guru Dutt’s timeless films return to the big screen—restored in 4K and ready to be discovered by a new generation of cinephiles. Marking his centenary, the nationwide retrospective—curated by Ultra Media and NFDC-NFAI—will showcase six classics across 250 cinemas: Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Mr. & Mrs. 55 and Baaz, between August 8–14.

Karuna and Gouri Dutt open up on their grandfather Guru Dutt

Karuna and Gouri Dutt, granddaughters of Guru Dutt, carry forward his legacy not in the spotlight, but behind the scenes—as assistant directors who have worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Guneet Monga, Neeraj Ghaywan and Sudhir Mishra. Both are currently involved in exciting new feature film projects.

In this conversation with Indulge, the sisters reflect on what it means to inherit a legacy shaped by genius, grief and unforgettable storytelling.

Which was the first Guru Dutt film you watched that left the biggest impact on you?



Karuna: Every time I watch one of his films, I discover a new side of him. Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool are intense and poetic, but Mr. & Mrs. 55 is light and fun. Each film reflects a different facet of his personality. The first I clearly remember is Kaagaz Ke Phool—I must’ve been around ten.

Karuna Dutt: For me, it was Pyaasa. I grew up watching his films, but Kaagaz Ke Phool felt too personal—it was hard to watch. As a child, I loved Sar Jo Tera Chakraye. Later, I grasped the emotional depth. Watching his films as a child and again as an adult felt like two different experiences. Pyaasa and Mr. & Mrs. 55 stood out, especially for their music.

With seven of his films returning to theatres in 4K, how important do you think film restoration is?



Karuna: It’s a remarkable initiative by Ultra Media to restore his films and bring them to a new generation. His stories still resonate deeply. There’s nostalgia, discovery and for young audiences, revelation. What better way to honour his legacy?

Gouri: Absolutely. Ultra Media has created a rare chance for film lovers. I’m excited not just as his granddaughter, but as a viewer. Even I haven’t seen all his films on the big screen—it feels really special.