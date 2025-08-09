James Gunn to helm next Super-family film at DC Studios following Superman success

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed that James Gunn will be writing and directing “the next installment in the Super-Family,” Warner Bros. David announced this during the company‘s earnings call day.

James Gunn will be writing and directing ‘the next installment in the Super-Family’

On a number of interviews during the Superman tour, James Gunn mentioned that he was writing a new movie featuring David Corenswet’s Superman in it, but he did not reveal if it was a standalone Superman sequel or something else.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has praised the team of James and Peter Safran for “breathing new life and excitement into one of the most iconic storytelling franchises in the world.”

James Gunn’s Superman generated $550 million globally. Along with Peter, James has outlined an ambitious, 10-year plan of interconnected sequels and spinoffs that includes Clayface, Supergirl and even Wonder Woman.

“Clayface is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film, and that’s one of the things we want to do,” James said. The movie is part of the DC universe.