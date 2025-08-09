Michelle Gomez voices support for trans people during JK Rowling controversy

Harry Potter audiobook star Michelle Gomez, who is set to voice Professor McGonagall in the audio series, says that she stands with trans people in response to Harry Potter author JK Rowling's anti-transgender people stance.

Michelle Gomez responds to JK Rowling's anti-transgender people stance

Michelle Gomez, famous for her role as Missy in Doctor Who, is the latest in a line of actors to speak out against JK Rowling's stance on gender identity. Other actors who have called her out before include Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

“To my LGBTQ+ fans, and especially the trans community: I want to speak directly to the concerns that have been raised about my involvement in this project,” she wrote on Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

“I hear you, and I understand why this is painful for many. I want to be clear that I stand with trans people, and I support trans rights – fully and without hesitation.

“When I accepted this role, I did so as someone who has always loved the stories and what they meant to so many – especially those who found comfort and identity in that world. I now understand more clearly how deeply complicated and hurtful this association can feel, and I take that seriously.”

However, fans are calling her out on her hypocrisy.

"Michelle Gomez can post as many apologies as she wants - you cannot call yourself an ally to trans (or LGBT*) people while actively choosing to work on a project directly linked to the most notorious, unapologetic transphobe in the world. That is not allyship, it’s performance," said one person on X.