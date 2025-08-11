Chow Partha Borgohain’s Assamese film Hiraeth to be screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Hiraeth will be having its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this September. Chow Partha Borgohain steps in as director and cinematographer both. The movie is mainly shot in Dibrugarh and revolves around the protagonist, Pori. She is a strong willed woman who has been displaced by natural tragedy from her home and loved ones.

As she and her husband navigate their new life in the urban environment, their social struggles come to the spotlight which makes up the narrative of the movie. This feature film has Meghali Kalita, Atanu Mahanta, and Ashim Kumar Sharma leading the story.