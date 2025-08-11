Cinema

Chow Partha Borgohain’s Assamese film Hiraeth to be screened at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Hiraeth, a Chow Partha Borgohain directorial will have its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival
Hiraeth is directed by Chow Partha Borgohain
Assamese film Hiraeth by Chow Partha Borgohain goes to Chicago South Asian Film Festival Source - Facebook
One of the leading voices in cinematic narration in the United States of America is the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The 16th edition of the Festival has recently announced the selection of the Assamese film Hiraeth by Chow Partha Borgohain in the ‘in-competition’ section. The Festival will take place between September 14 and 21, and will play host to several international cinemas that have stories which need to be told, highlighted and understood by the people.

Here’s what we know about Hiraeth by Chow Partha Borgohain that is making its way to the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2025

Hiraeth will be having its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival this September.  Chow Partha Borgohain steps in as director and cinematographer both. The movie is mainly shot in Dibrugarh and revolves around the protagonist, Pori. She is a strong willed woman who has been displaced by natural tragedy from her home and loved ones.

As she and her husband navigate their new life in the urban environment, their social struggles come to the spotlight which makes up the narrative of the movie. This feature film has Meghali Kalita, Atanu Mahanta, and Ashim Kumar Sharma leading the story.

For the unversed, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival becomes a platform for Asian films to showcase itself, annually. It aims to promote conversation, progressive culture and discovery of cinema through this annual affair. For the last decade and a half it has not only evolved into a space where films are screened but also a space where films connect people.

Whether it is emerging filmmakers and veterans or actors and technicians, the Festival is a stage where every aspect of filmmaking is given equal space and value. Hiraeth joins the long list of international films that have been screened at the Festival, including ones from countries like Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tibet, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Laos, and more.

Hiraeth

