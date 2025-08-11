Irish actor Colin Farrell receives Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival

Colin Farrell is a well-known face in Hollywood. Apart from being nominated at the Academy Awards, he is best known for films like In Bruges, Minority Report, Miami Vice, The Batman, The Lobster, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. His latest film, Ballad of a Small Player is directed by Edward Berger who holds an Oscar himself. The narrative follows the journey of a gambler whose past starts catching up with him when he encounters the person who will push him towards salvation. The movie is set in Macau and is adapted from author Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel.

Farrell would be attending the Zurich Film Festival where he will be felicitated at a gala reception on September 27. The following day, he is also set to be a part of a ZZ Masters Session. The Zurich Film Festival director, Chritian Jungen mentions, “He's just as convincing as a villain as he is a romantic lead, or in complex roles that fall somewhere in between. In Edward Berger's irresistible tragicomedy 'Ballad of a Small Player', Colin captivates us as a roguish gambler and makes us root for his character. He has already worked with many great filmmakers, but under Edward Berger's direction, he truly reaches new heights. He carries the film from beginning to end and takes us on an emotional roller coaster that makes us laugh, cry, and marvel”