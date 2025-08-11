Dheeraj Jindal's short film Momo Deal is all about friendships and farewells

“This film touches on a raw nerve of friendship,” says Dheeraj. “It is a fresh, light-hearted take on an otherwise grim subject. I wanted to explore how we process loss and how far we are willing to go for the people we love, even after they are gone.”

The short film has already been recognised at several prestigious festivals around the world. It was officially selected at the Garofano Rosso Film Festival in Italy, Accra Indie Filmfest in Ghana, the DC South Asian Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of South Asia (IFFSA) Toronto. It also brought home major accolades, including Best Director at the Karnataka Youth International Short Film Festival and the Golden Elephant Award at the Ooty Short Film Festival.

This release marks Dheeraj’s return to short films after the success of directing a season of Indian Predator, reinforcing his commitment to storytelling in all forms.

Dheeraj’s reputation in the short film space is formidable. His debut, The School Bag, starring Rasika Dugal was a global success screened at 106 international festivals across 24 countries, winning 44 awards including multiple Best Director honours. Since then, he has continued to craft compelling shorts like Baj Gai Seeti (featuring Gulshan Grover), Vikalp (starring Neha Sharma), and PAASH (with Abhishek Banerjee), the latter of which qualified for Oscar consideration.