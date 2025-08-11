Goosebumps cancelled after 2 seasons on Disney+

RL Stine's book Goosebumps which featured on Disney+ for 2 seasons is not returning for a third one, according to media reports.

Goosebumps is a horror anthology, based on the R.L. Stine book series of the same name. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, it originally debuted on Disney+ in October 2023 with new episodes dropping weekly. There were 10 episodes overall. The second season premiered in January 2025 and all of 8 episodes were released on the same day, unlike the first season.

Now the series producer wants to explore other creative options, as per reports.

Each season draws inspiration from various stories in R.L. Stine’s books. In Season 1, five high school students find themselves entangled in a chilling mystery tied to Harold Biddle, a teenager who died decades ago.

In Season 2, fraternal twins move in with their recently divorced botanist father, and when unsettling events begin to unfold, they join forces with friends to uncover the truth. Each episode was anywhere between 30 and 50 minutes long.

The main cast of Goosebumps included Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Ana Yi Puig, Justin Long, and Rachael Harris.

Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross in Friends, and Ana Ortiz joined the cast in recurring roles for the second season.