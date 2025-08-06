Twisted Wonderland: Disney+ Anime sets release date for the villain-inspired series

This particular anime follows the story of Yukan Emna who is a high school student from Tokyo. Somehow he gets magically transported into another world through a magic mirror. He goes to a magical academy where each dormitory is based on a famous DIsney villain named as Night Raven College. The dorms draw inspiration from characters like Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Scar (The Lion King), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Jafar (Aladdin), the Evil Queen (Snow White), Hades (Hercules), and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty).

Yuken has no special powers on his own but he tries hard to adapt in the strange school while trying hard to find a way back home. During this time in this school he comes in interaction with characters like Deuce, Ace and the dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts. The dorm leader is the one who rules over the Heartslabyul dorm.