Twisted Wonderland: Disney+ Anime sets release date for the villain-inspired series

Twisted Wonderland: The Animation is all set to be premiered on Disney+ on October 29, 2025. This will bring the popular villain inspired game to life through an anime adaptation. The adaptation will be developed by Aniplex and Walt Disney Japan. The Twisted Wonderland mobile game which previously got launched in Japan in 2020 became a hit instantly with over 4.8 million downloads. The anime has gone onto expand since then into manga, novels and more merchandise.
This particular anime follows the story of Yukan Emna who is a high school student from Tokyo. Somehow he gets magically transported into another world through a magic mirror. He goes to a magical academy where each dormitory is based on a famous DIsney villain named as Night Raven College. The dorms draw inspiration from characters like Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Scar (The Lion King), Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Jafar (Aladdin), the Evil Queen (Snow White), Hades (Hercules), and Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty).
Yuken has no special powers on his own but he tries hard to adapt in the strange school while trying hard to find a way back home. During this time in this school he comes in interaction with characters like Deuce, Ace and the dorm leader Riddle Rosehearts. The dorm leader is the one who rules over the Heartslabyul dorm.
By far Disney+ has planned to take three seasons with each seasons focusing on different part of the game: Season 1: Episode of Heartslabyul, Season 2: Episode of Savanaclaw, Season 3: Episode of Octavinelle.
The world of anime will be joining a growing lineup of Japanese content on Disney+ which will include stories like Murai In Love, The Fable, and Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Disney is currently working on more Anime stories like a new Cat's Eye adaptation.