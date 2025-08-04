Here’s why the One piece anime flag is being pegged a threat in Indonesia

Indonesian citizens have been raising the Straw Hat pirate flag from a popular anime alongside Indonesia’s national flag in the days leading up to the country’s 80th Independence Day, which sparks a political controversy. August 17th marks Indonesia's Independence Day.

The black flags citizens are raising portray the Jolly Roger, a skull-and-crossbones symbol from the popular Japanese anime One Piece. In several videos that went viral, the flags were seen hoisted beside the Indonesian red-and-white flag which raised concerns that it could mark a sign of defiance against the government.

The Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat Pirates, a fictional group from One Piece, symbolises freedom, friendship and resistance to oppression in the anime.

"For those who don't follow One Piece, you might wonder what the meaning is behind this straw hat skull flag. This flag is not just a symbol of the pirate Monkey D. Luffy, but it can be interpreted as a symbol of resistance against the government," an X user noted.

"The One Piece flag is not specific enough. It is the flag of the Straw Hat Pirates. If it’s a symbol of open resistance against the government (the World Government in the One Piece universe), then the Whitebeard Pirates’ flag would be more appropriate," said another user.