Here’s why the One piece anime flag is being pegged a threat in Indonesia

Indonesian citizens have been raising the Straw Hat pirate flag from a popular anime alongside Indonesia’s national flag in the days leading up to the country’s 80th Independence Day, which sparks a political controversy. August 17th marks Indonesia's Independence Day.
The black flags citizens are raising portray the Jolly Roger, a skull-and-crossbones symbol from the popular Japanese anime One Piece. In several videos that went viral, the flags were seen hoisted beside the Indonesian red-and-white flag which raised concerns that it could mark a sign of defiance against the government.
The Jolly Roger of the Straw Hat Pirates, a fictional group from One Piece, symbolises freedom, friendship and resistance to oppression in the anime.
"For those who don't follow One Piece, you might wonder what the meaning is behind this straw hat skull flag. This flag is not just a symbol of the pirate Monkey D. Luffy, but it can be interpreted as a symbol of resistance against the government," an X user noted.
"The One Piece flag is not specific enough. It is the flag of the Straw Hat Pirates. If it’s a symbol of open resistance against the government (the World Government in the One Piece universe), then the Whitebeard Pirates’ flag would be more appropriate," said another user.
The term Jolly Roger was initially used to refer to any flag raised by privateers or pirates. The name is said to come from the phrase Jolie Rouge which was later anglicised.
The flag design that we generally identify with the Jolly Roger today was flown by Edward Teach, famously known as Blackbeard. However, he was not the first one to fly it; it was also flown by Francis Spriggs before Blackbeard did.
Many online users initially thought the act of flying non-national flags in Indonesia is illegal. However, Indonesian law does not explicitly ban the display of organisational or cultural symbols on private property, but it does require the Indonesian national flag to be given the highest position of honour when flown alongside others.
