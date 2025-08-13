Devi Chowdhurani teaser drops ahead of Independence Day; first look at Prosenjit Chatterjee & Srabanti's characters

As India is getting ready to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, the makers released the teaser of the much-anticipated Bengali film Devi Chowdhurani. The creation of the National-Award winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra, the films stars actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Bibriti Chatterjee and others.

Devi Chowdhurani teaser: Courage, rebellion, and destiny

Devi Chowdhurani, based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel that goes by the same name, promises to bring to the silver screen a timeless tale of courage, justice, and rebellion against oppression.

Frontlining the stellar cast, Prosenjit, who plays Bhavani Charan Pathak, is set to add yet another memorable performance for the audience, while Srabanti gets transformed into the indomitable Prafulla, who later becomes Devi Chowdhurani (the titular character), portraying the journey of a simple village woman into a fearless leader of a revolution.