Devi Chowdhurani teaser drops ahead of Independence Day; first look at Prosenjit Chatterjee & Srabanti's characters

As India is getting ready to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, the makers released the teaser of the much-anticipated Bengali film Devi Chowdhurani. The creation of the National-Award winning filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra, the films stars actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Srabanti Chatterjee, Bibriti Chatterjee and others.
Devi Chowdhurani, based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel that goes by the same name, promises to bring to the silver screen a timeless tale of courage, justice, and rebellion against oppression.
Frontlining the stellar cast, Prosenjit, who plays Bhavani Charan Pathak, is set to add yet another memorable performance for the audience, while Srabanti gets transformed into the indomitable Prafulla, who later becomes Devi Chowdhurani (the titular character), portraying the journey of a simple village woman into a fearless leader of a revolution.
The teaser offers a glimpse into Subhrajit's grand cinematic vision...powerful dialogues, intense action sequences, the socio-political state of the then Bengal, the effect of British Raj and more. Subhrajit's direction, combined with meticulous detailing, promises a visual spectacle and a narrative that resonates across generations.
Subhrajit says, “The teaser of Devi Chowdhurani is finally out. We’ve worked with complete honesty, and this teaser is just a glimpse. The audience response has been overwhelming. Many, including Bumba Da (Prosenjit Chatterjee), have even called it a “commercial classic” and that is truly gratifying.”
Prosenjit adds, “Playing Bhavani Pathak in Devi Chowdhurani has been truly special. It’s an honour to be part of a Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay classic. Bhavani Pathak was both a devoted follower of Maa Kali and a fearless revolutionary, a deadly combination I tried to bring alive with sincerity and depth. It’s inspiring to see the younger generations trying to revive such timeless characters, keeping Bengal’s heritage alive. Our director has done remarkable work, and Srabanti’s performance is equally praiseworthy."
Bikram Ghosh’s music adds another layer of grandeur and emotion, seamlessly blending powerful orchestration with soul-stirring melodies that capture the spirit of the story.
Subhrajit's first release after his National Award win is all set to hit the theatres during Durga Puja 2025.
