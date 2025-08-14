Timothee Chalamet steps into the world of ping-pong in ‘Marty Supreme’ teaser

The teaser also shows Timothee’s character meeting a glamorous movie star played by Gwyneth Paltrow. “I've never talked to an actual movie star,” he says. “You know, I’m something of a performer, too.”

The cast also includes Odessa A’Zion, Kevin O’Leary, Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator), Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher. The script was written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, with both serving as producers along with Chalamet, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

Marty Supreme is Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since 2008’s The Pleasure of Being Robbed. It also marks Timothee’s first film since his Oscar-nominated turn as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.