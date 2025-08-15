Ahead of IFFM 2025, Shoojit Sircar tells us about what fascinates him about the upcoming generation of filmmakers

A

It’s not too difficult because I’ve lived with many of these incidents. Madras Café was tied to events in Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, with India involved and a prime minister assassinated. October came to me when my mother was in hospital. Pink reflects situations I’ve blatantly seen in Delhi, where it’s still unsafe for women to walk alone at night. Tapsee Pannu even shared many related stories with me.

Sardar Udham has been with me since my college days. I wanted to tell the story of Bhagat Singh, but my focus shifted to Udham Singh, one of the many unsung heroes from the Independence Movement. So these stories are quite blatantly in front of us. It’s possible we see it sometimes, and at other times, we don’t. What I see is what I capture on film.