Homebound steals limelight, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Geetha Kailasam among winners

It’s a time of celebration for the Homebound team as the film won two big awards at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Homebound has been honoured with the Best Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Apart from that, Neeraj Ghaywan also won the Best Director award for Homebound. Karan Johar celebrated the victory of Homebound at the film festivals. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Our first WIN! Will always be special #homebound.”