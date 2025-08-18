Sameera Reddy returns with Chimni, a horror rooted in folklore
Sameera Reddy ’s upcoming film, Chimni, is inspired by a rare real-life medical condition, fetus in fetu, where a new-born appears pregnant due to a parasitic twin growing inside. Offering horror rooted in metaphor, emotion and folklore, this supernatural thriller, directed by Gagan Puri, sees Sameera in a never-seen-before avatar as Kali. Sameera speaks with us about this film and more.
Sameera Reddy on Chimni, playing Kali and breaking age barriers
What made you say yes to the film?
I really wanted to do something different and I loved this script. It was interesting with so many layers. I play three ages of Kali in this film—one showing the just-married phase, then when she has a daughter, and finally, when she’s much older. So, it was a challenging role.
How did you prepare for Kali?
For Kali, I had to learn the dialect, which was quite difficult. I had to also get into that whole character where she is pretty much seen as the black magic woman. But there is so much more than what meets the eye, and there has to be this mystery around her, which was interesting.
How do you stay updated and grow as an actor and what inspires you?
It’s been a while since I’ve gotten back, but interestingly, social media has really kept me in the loop. It’s interesting how people create Instagram reels today. I think my comedy has come out big time with all the reels I create, and I think what’s inspiring me is people. The other content creators especially, they inspire me. I feel that the calibre of acting today that’s coming online with people who are not even coming into, say, theatre and just be on social media, has been super inspiring for me.
How have you seen the content space evolve from the time you started?
In terms of latest content, I think what I really loved is Dabba Cartel. It was a cool script. I usually love anything that’s women-centric and there’s so much of it on OTT. It’s great to see how women of all ages are coming without any barriers that were originally there in films where actresses at a certain age were then maybe type cast. And I feel, that typecast has gone. The era of age being no barrier has come, and it’s so exciting to watch such incredible performances with women-centric scripts.
From doing music videos to acting and now, being an influencer, how fulfilling has the journey been?
I had just done a few music videos and then I got into acting. I think the most fun has been online and my journey from being so cut off from the public as an actress to being so connected to people today. That journey has been interesting for me, and I feel it is the most exciting at this point with so many people that I connect with and how I’m inspired to do better and learn more and grow more.
What are your other upcoming projects?
As of now my current project is Chimni.
