Anurag Kashyap points guns at Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal makers for making AI-generated film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has pointed his guns at the makers of the recently announced AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal.

Anurag Kashyap condemns Vijay Subramaniam

On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram, and shared a long note targeting Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network. Anurag said that Vijay, who has an image for representing artistes, is bypassing the same artiste community to make profits, and keep them out of the revenue generating system of the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writers, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them , they are going all AI”.