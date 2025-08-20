Jeffrey Wright and Octavia Spencer join Death of a Salesman film

Arthur Miller’s play Death of a Salesman will reach cinemas this year. The film will star Jeffrey Wright and Octavia Spencer. Chinonye Chukwu will direct. Tony Kushner will co-write the adaptation.

Death of a Salesman to reach cinemas in November

The play first opened on Broadway in 1949. The story follows Willy Loman. He loses touch with reality through memories and dreams. Many critics call the play a key work in American theatre. It still appears in school and stage programmes around the world.

Jeffrey Wright will play Willy Loman. Wright built a long career on stage and screen. He won an Emmy for his role in a TV version of Kushner’s Angels in America. He also appeared in films such as Casino Royale and No Time to Die. More recently he starred in American Fiction and in films by Wes Anderson.