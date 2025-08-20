Stranger Things creators sign deal with Paramount, part ways with Netflix

Stranger Things makers Matt and Ross Duffer are leaving Netflix and moving to Paramount under an exclusive deal. They have signed a four-year agreement with Paramount Global and its parent company Skydance, which will take effect after the Duffer Brothers' current Netflix contract concludes in April 2026. However, even after their Netflix contract finishes, they will oversee Stranger Things and other existing projects in development.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the Paramount family. David, Josh, and Dana are passionate about bringing bold, original films to the big screen. To be part of that mission is not just exciting – it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. And to do so at a studio with such a storied Hollywood legacy is a privilege we don’t take lightly," the Duffer brothers said in a statement.

We’re also excited to reunite with our friends Cindy and Matt, who were among the very first to believe in us and an unusual little script we wrote that became Stranger Things. They took a chance on us in 2015, and they’re taking a chance again – we can’t wait to create new stories together.”

“Our time at Netflix has been incredible. Ted, Bela, and Peter have given us the kind of creative freedom and support that artists dream of but so rarely receive. A decade in, they are family."