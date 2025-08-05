Paramount’s drama series Landman is set for a new season

Season 2 of this high-end tycoon drama series is under production and according to reports it is set to release in December 2025, although the Paramount team is yet to confirm the news officially. Much of the original cast from the first season are returning for the second one. However, Monty Miller playing Jon Hamm will not return in the show as he has other commitments. He said, “We were running into issues with availability, and contracts and things like that.”

Landman Season 2 will introduce a fresh lineup of characters, while keeping several fan favorites in the mix. Returning cast members include Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley, Jacob Lofland as Cooper, and Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone. Adding to the intrigue, Grey’s Anatomy’s one of the famous cast Stefania Spampinato will join the cast as the wife of Galino, played by Andy Garcia. This season promises a deeper dive into the personal lives of these high-powered players, blending drama, ambition, and emotional complexity. Newcomers like Guy Burnet and Miriam Silverman will also make their mark as the story expands.