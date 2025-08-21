HBO announces new cast for Weasley family in Harry Potter series

New members of the Weasley family cast set to appear in HBO's Harry Potter series have been announced. On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the cast for several Weasley siblings, after previously announcing Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Katherine Parkinson as the mother, Molly Weasley.
Tristan and Gabriel Harland will play the fun and mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley respectively. Ruari Spooner will play the studious Percy. The youngest and only sister, Ginny, will be brought to life by Gracie Cochrane. HBO shared the cast picture on Instagram.
Alastair Stout, who be making his debut in the acting world, unlike other cast members, who have appeared on screen prior to this.
Katherine, who is set to play Molly, is best known for her role as Jen in the UK comedy series The IT Crowd, while Gracie made her debut last year in the Steve McQueen film Blitz, which starred Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson. The Harland brothers have previously appeared on the historical drama series The Last Kingdom, while Ruari was seen in a 2024 short film.
The cast members for the elder Weasley brothers, Charlie and Bill, as well as their father Arthur, are yet to be announced.
As of now, earlier cast members include Dominic McLaughlin who will play Harry Potter and Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger. Others in the list are: John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, among others.
The show, set to premiere in 2027 with an eight-episode series, will be directed by Mark Mylod and showrunner Francesca Gardiner will join him to develop the series. The original author, JK Rowling, also serves as executive producer.
