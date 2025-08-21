YRF will reportedly pay ₹22 crore compensation to producer Naga Vamsi after War 2 losses

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starring War 2 has incurred heavy losses at the box office, especially in the Telugu states, leading Yash Raj Films to reportedly step in with a compensation package for producer Naga Vamsi and his partners.
Initially, Yash Raj Films is reportedly compensating ₹22 crore through structured settlements across major regions, allocating ₹10 crore for Nizam, ₹7 crore for Andhra Pradesh and ₹5 crore for Ceded, even though Naga Vamsi was initially confident that War 2 would collect ₹100 crore from the Telugu states alone. Naga and his partners acquired Telugu rights of War 2 for a whopping ₹80 crore.
On Wednesday, August 20, War 2 earned an estimated ₹5.5 crore (India net) across all languages, bringing its box office collection to ₹ 199 crore at the end of its first week. On the other hand, Rajnikanth's Coolie, which clashed with War 2 release date, earned ₹216 crore net and ₹255.80 crore gross in India in its six-day run.
War 2, sixth installment of the YRF spy universe, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.21% on Day 7, while regional markets showed mixed performances.
Chennai led with the highest occupancy at 20%, peaking at 26% during the evening shows. Bengaluru and Jaipur also performed well, boosted by strong afternoon and evening turnout. Kolkata recorded an overall occupancy of 13%, with a notable rise to 20% in the evening.
This is not the first time YRF is compensating someone. Previously, they paid actor Atul Srivastava more than his initially agreed amount for his work in Bunty Aur Babli because they liked his performance.
Both Coolie and War 2 were released on August 14, 2025. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and Soubin Shahir.
