YRF will reportedly pay ₹22 crore compensation to producer Naga Vamsi after War 2 losses

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starring War 2 has incurred heavy losses at the box office, especially in the Telugu states, leading Yash Raj Films to reportedly step in with a compensation package for producer Naga Vamsi and his partners.

YRF to compensate War 2 producer Naga Vamsi and his partners for incurring heavy losses

Initially, Yash Raj Films is reportedly compensating ₹22 crore through structured settlements across major regions, allocating ₹10 crore for Nizam, ₹7 crore for Andhra Pradesh and ₹5 crore for Ceded, even though Naga Vamsi was initially confident that War 2 would collect ₹100 crore from the Telugu states alone. Naga and his partners acquired Telugu rights of War 2 for a whopping ₹80 crore.

On Wednesday, August 20, War 2 earned an estimated ₹5.5 crore (India net) across all languages, bringing its box office collection to ₹ 199 crore at the end of its first week. On the other hand, Rajnikanth's Coolie, which clashed with War 2 release date, earned ₹216 crore net and ₹255.80 crore gross in India in its six-day run.