Anjali joins Vishal’s 35th film directed by Ravi Arasu

Actress Anjali has officially joined the cast of actor Vishal’s upcoming 35th film, helmed by director Ravi Arasu. The film’s makers announced the news on Friday, expressing their excitement about welcoming the talented actress to the team.

Taking to social media, the production team shared,"Team #Vishal35 is excited to have the gorgeous and talented @yoursanjali on board! #SGF99. A @gvprakash Musical! @VishalKOfficial @officialdushara @dir_raviarasu @SuperGoodFilms_ @Richardmnathan @srikanth_nb @g_durairaj @dhilipaction @vasukibhaskar @RIAZtheboss. (sic)"

Anjali’s addition comes as the crew is currently filming the second schedule of the movie in Ooty. Interestingly, this schedule began just four days ago, with Vishal himself announcing the commencement through a video message earlier in the week.

The film, which began its shoot on August 1st in Chennai, was launched in July with a grand pooja ceremony. Vishal 35 is bankrolled by veteran filmmaker RB Choudhary under his renowned banner, Super Good Films—marking the production house’s 99th film.

Tentatively titled Vishal 35, the project marks the first collaboration between Vishal and director Ravi Arasu. Following the success of his recent hit Madha Gaja Raja, Vishal is aiming to continue his winning streak with this promising venture.

The film boasts a top-notch technical crew. While acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan, who previously worked with Vishal on Madha Gaja Raja, returns to handle visuals. Music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, who reunites with Vishal after their collaboration on Mark Antony. NB Srikanth is on board as editor, Durairaj takes charge of art direction, and Vasuki Bhaskar is in charge of costume designs.

Joining Vishal in the lead is Dushara Vijayan, making her first on-screen pairing with the actor. The cast also includes seasoned performer Thambi Ramaiah and actor Arjai in key roles.

