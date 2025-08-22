Darshan Kumaar reacts after The Bengal Files trailer launch in Kolkata gets called off

Darshan Kumaar, known for his versatility and layered performances in films like NH10, Mary Kom, The Kashmir Files and others, has shared his reactions after his upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files' trailer launch event in Kolkata was called off abruptly. The actor expressed his disappointment and anger as the makers were denied to showcase the film's trailer to audiences. It was “disheartening and shocking,” says Darshan.

Darshan Kumaar reacts on the The Bengal Files trailer launch event

Darshan said, “Cinema has always been an art form more than just entertainment... it is a reflection of society, and a way to express deep emotions, ideas, and truths. Since long, cinema and its storytelling have connected, inspired us, and challenged us too.

"As they say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’, the same goes for films. A title is only the beginning; the real meaning unfolds on screen,” he added.