Darshan Kumaar reacts after The Bengal Files trailer launch in Kolkata gets called off

Darshan Kumaar, known for his versatility and layered performances in films like NH10, Mary Kom, The Kashmir Files and others, has shared his reactions after his upcoming film, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files' trailer launch event in Kolkata was called off abruptly. The actor expressed his disappointment and anger as the makers were denied to showcase the film's trailer to audiences. It was “disheartening and shocking,” says Darshan.
Darshan said, “Cinema has always been an art form more than just entertainment... it is a reflection of society, and a way to express deep emotions, ideas, and truths. Since long, cinema and its storytelling have connected, inspired us, and challenged us too.
"As they say, ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’, the same goes for films. A title is only the beginning; the real meaning unfolds on screen,” he added.
The actor also urged the audience to watch the film without forming any pre-conceived notion, "It’s only fair if a story is heard and seen in its entirety before being judged. That’s why it was very disappointing when we were denied to showcase the trailer of The Bengal Files in Kolkata. As artistes, we put in ourselves in entirety to breathe in lives to the characters we play onscreen. Shiva Pandit too is a hardwork of months. All we are asking for is the freedom to present our work, share it at first, and then let the audience decide for themselves. Art deserves a platform, not silence.”
Darshan continues to ride high on the success of his acclaimed role in Aashram alongside Bobby Deol and is eagerly anticipating the release of the new season of The Family Man, further cementing his place as one of the most versatile and impactful performers.
The Bengal Files is set to hit the theatres on September 5.
