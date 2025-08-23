Mark Ruffalo and Natalie Portman to dub animated film Arco

The English cast for French animated feature Arco is here and notable actors Mark Ruffalo, Andy Samberg and Natalie Portman are part of it. Actors America Ferrera, Flea and Will Ferrell are also a part of the cast, as per reports.

The English language release of Arco will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 7, 2025 and release in theatres on November 14.

The animated science fiction fantasy film, written and directed by Ugo Bienvenu, and produced by Natalie Portman, is about 10-year-old Arco from the future who accidentally travels back time.

Originally from 2932, he travels to 2075 and sees the decrepit state of the world he sees. All he wants to do is find his way back home with a companion, but he realises his help is needed in the suffering world he is currently trapped in.

The French cast include Oscar Tresanini as Arco, Sophie Mas as Arco's mother and Oxmo Puccino as Arco's father. Others include Margot Ringard Oldra as Iris, Alma Jodorowsky as Iris' mother, Swann Arlaud as Iris' father.