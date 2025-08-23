Splitsville takes messy marriages and makes them into the year’s most surprising comedy

Independent comedies are often made under tough conditions. Splitsville, the new film from Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, proves that challenge can also lead to comedy. At one point, the crew had to film a roller coaster scene with bags of goldfish, a 35mm camera, and little time to spare. They could not do a second take. For days, they did not even know if the shot had worked. It is that mix of risk and absurdity that runs through the whole film.

Why Splitsville might be the sharpest and silliest breakup comedy of the year

Michael and Kyle are not new to this style. Their earlier film The Climb was about male friendship and had the same mix of humour and chaos. In Splitsville, they turn their focus to relationships. The story begins when Ashley, played by Adria Arjona, tells her husband Carey, played by Kyle, that she has been unfaithful and wants a divorce. Shocked, Carey goes to see his friends Paul and Julie, played by Michael and Dakota Johnson. To his surprise, they are in an open marriage. What follows is a messy chain of affairs, arguments and bad decisions.