Prime Video’s Blade Runner 2099 to release in 2026 as sequel to Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2099, follow-up series to 2017 movie sequel Blade Runner 2049, will release next year on Amazon Prime Video.

Blade Runner 2099 is set to premiere next year on Amazon Prime Video

Laura Lancaster, head of US SVOD TV Development and Series – Co-Productions at Amazon MGM Studios, confirmed the news in an internal memo, as per reports.

Shooting for the limited series started in June 2024 in Prague & Spain. The first 2 episodes are directed by director Jonathan van Tulleken who also directed American historical drama television series Shōgun. It stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer in lead roles.

The plot takes place in In Los Angeles 2099. It revolves around Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, who has lived her entire life on the run, using several different personalities depending on where she is.

To secure a stable future for her brother, she assumes one final identity and is forced to partner with Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, a Blade Runner who is confronting the end of her life. The two are drawn into an escalating conspiracy that threatens the very survival of a city struggling to rebuild itself.