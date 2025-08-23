BBC says Doctor Who will go on without Disney's support

Doctor Who's future is still intact, BBC has revealed, admitting that the show will go on, "with or without Disney." In fact, BBC director of scripted Lindsay Salt has stressed that the broadcaster is "committed" to the show.
Recently, even Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was unsure about the series' future, despite having scripts ready for its next season.
"I'm not allowed to say what's happening with Doctor Who, I don't know what's happening with Doctor Who," Russell said.
"I don't know because conversations are between the BBC and Disney."
However, BBC's chief content officer assured fans that the show will not be going on a hiatus.
"Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere," BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips said during the Edinburgh TV Festival, as reported by another media source.
"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with [spin-off series] The War Between The Land And The Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."
Disney is significant to Doctor Who because of its global reach and financial backing. In October 2022, the BBC struck a landmark co-production deal with Disney Branded Television, making Disney+ the exclusive streaming home for new Doctor Who episodes in 150+ international markets, while the BBC retained UK broadcast rights.
Disney’s involvement was a big budget boost, meaning higher production quality and better visuals. A bigger marketing campaigns helped Doctor Who reach a wider global audience than ever before.
However, while Disney provides funding and international distribution, creative control remains with the BBC and showrunner Russell T Davies. That’s why BBC executives let fans know that Doctor Who will continue “with or without Disney."