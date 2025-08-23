BBC says Doctor Who will go on without Disney's support

Doctor Who's future is still intact, BBC has revealed, admitting that the show will go on, "with or without Disney." In fact, BBC director of scripted Lindsay Salt has stressed that the broadcaster is "committed" to the show.

BBC says Doctor Who will continue without Disney's support

Recently, even Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies was unsure about the series' future, despite having scripts ready for its next season.

"I'm not allowed to say what's happening with Doctor Who, I don't know what's happening with Doctor Who," Russell said.

"I don't know because conversations are between the BBC and Disney."

However, BBC's chief content officer assured fans that the show will not be going on a hiatus.

"Any Whovians out there, rest assured – Doctor Who is going nowhere," BBC chief content officer Kate Phillips said during the Edinburgh TV Festival, as reported by another media source.

"Disney has been a great partnership and it continues with [spin-off series] The War Between The Land And The Sea next year but, going forward, with or without Disney, Doctor Who will still be on the BBC."