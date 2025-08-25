Five fictional schools we wish were real

Schools like the magical Brakebills University from The Magicians or the elite halls of Constance Billard from Gossip Girl have always sparked our imagination, making us wonder: what if they were real, and we could actually attend them? It’s the unique rules, rich lore, and dramatic storylines that make these fictional institutions so captivating.
Arguably the most famous fictional school of all time, Hogwarts from the Harry Potter series has captured the imagination of millions. From the iconic entrance at Platform 9 and three quarters, to the grand, castle-like halls and enchanted moving paintings, it’s a place straight out of a dream. Who wouldn’t want to walk through those magical corridors? While we can’t enroll at Hogwarts, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London brings a slice of that fantasy to life, offering fans an immersive journey into the wizarding world.
This is the ultimate dreamland for science fiction lovers and futuristic geeks. Set in a future version of San Francisco, Starfleet Academy is an elite institution that trains the brightest minds from across the galaxy in science, ethics, leadership and deep-space exploration. With sleek architecture, cutting-edge technology, and a mission rooted in unity and discovery, it’s no wonder we all wish we could enroll as Starfleet cadets. While admission isn’t possible, at least not yet! Star Trek exhibitions around the world offer an immersive experience that brings fans one step closer to living the dream.
Are you a fan of dark, eerie and supernatural school settings? Then Nevermore Academy from Wednesday is the perfect place. This gothic institution, shrouded in mystery and magic, awakens the dark side in all of us, in the best way possible. While it sadly doesn’t accept real-life applications, fans can still have some fun with it. The official Nevermore Academy website features an ‘Apply Now’ portal where you can submit your details and who knows? You just might receive a spooky welcome to the school of outcasts acceptance letter
At some point in our lives, we've all dreamed of becoming a secret agent, saving the world with style, stealth and high-tech gadgets. So when Kingsman Academy from Kingsman: The Secret Service gave us a glimpse into a hidden world of elite spy training, we were instantly hooked. This isn’t your typical prep school, it’s a covert institution that transforms young recruits into sophisticated British spies. Stylish, dangerous, and oh-so-secret, it’s everything a spy fantasy is made of. And while there may be similar institutions in real life, well, if they exist, they're doing a very good job of staying under the radar.
Even the most fearsome and dreaded vampires attend magical schools, and watching the Vampire Academy series has made many of us wish we could enroll too. From intense physical training to mastering magical defenses against evil vampires, this school is a dream come true for all night lovers and thrill seekers. While we can’t actually attend, there are several vampire-themed museums around the world that bring these bloodthirsty legends to life and they’re definitely worth a visit!
While fiction can never truly become reality, creative minds around the world have worked tirelessly to bring these imaginary worlds to life in the most elaborate and immersive ways possible through theme parks, museums and studios.