Five fictional schools we wish were real

Even the most fearsome and dreaded vampires attend magical schools, and watching the Vampire Academy series has made many of us wish we could enroll too. From intense physical training to mastering magical defenses against evil vampires, this school is a dream come true for all night lovers and thrill seekers. While we can’t actually attend, there are several vampire-themed museums around the world that bring these bloodthirsty legends to life and they’re definitely worth a visit!

While fiction can never truly become reality, creative minds around the world have worked tirelessly to bring these imaginary worlds to life in the most elaborate and immersive ways possible through theme parks, museums and studios.