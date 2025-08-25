Kyunki 2: Tulsi’s monologue on housewives shakes up Internet

A scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi surfaced online where Smriti Irani's Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay’s Mihir are talking. In the scene, Tulsi confronts Mihir about her contributions as a homemaker and fans couldn’t help but clap for her words that gave everyone a reality-check on the role of every Indian housewife and mother.
After Mihir shouts at Tulsi for using his money ( ₹10 lakh) without his permission, she questions, “Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare?… Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun (My money? Really? The house is ours, the children are ours, but the money is yours? … Marriage happened with just four pheras, and since then I’ve been running after everyone, constantly asking, isn’t that all I’ve been doing?)”
To this, Mihir says that it is not about money, but about permission to which Tulsi looks surprised and asked, “Puchna padega?” (I have to ask for your permission?)
Tulsi, who had been in that household for close to 40 years, adds that ever since her marriage, she has been running after everyone, including her kids, to enquire after everyone. She then asked Mihir if he ever asks her for her permission, for instance, when he purchased his car worth ₹50 lakhs or when he has to buy gifts for his friends.
When Mihir says that she was misunderstanding him, Tulsi says that she wasn’t.
“Paise hote toh mangti tumse?“ she asked and added that her family was all that she earned. (Translation: “If I had money, would I have asked you for it?”)
“Zindagi bhar ek aurat ko usko stree dharm sikhaya jaata hai, streedhan ki toh kabhi baat nahi hoti? Toh yeh maanke chalo yeh 10 lakh rupay mera streedhan tha. (All her life, a woman is taught about her duties as a wife, but no one ever talks about streedhan—a woman’s rightful wealth. So let’s just assume these 10 lakh rupees were my streedhan).”
Her fans were floored by her words.
"This is the harsh truth of every housewives," one person commented.
She explained that everyone has money in their household, but she never earned her share of income for taking care of all.
"One thing to be kept in mind dear ladies. She spoke everything in a composed and calm way in the right tone. Had she shouted or fought crazy this scene would have become otherwise. Such a deep content. Ladies let's talk in the right tone and make people listen to Us. Coz we deserve it," said another.
"Finally this season they hit a reality check of a women..." another said.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot premiered on July 29 on StarPlus, giving nostalgic fans a chance to watch their favourite Indian series again.