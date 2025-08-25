Kyunki 2: Tulsi’s monologue on housewives shakes up Internet

A scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi surfaced online where Smriti Irani's Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay’s Mihir are talking. In the scene, Tulsi confronts Mihir about her contributions as a homemaker and fans couldn’t help but clap for her words that gave everyone a reality-check on the role of every Indian housewife and mother.

Smriti Irani’s Tulsi talks about her contributions as a homemaker in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

After Mihir shouts at Tulsi for using his money ( ₹10 lakh) without his permission, she questions, “Mere paise? Accha? Ghar humara, bacche humare, paise tumhare?… Shaadi ek 4 pheron se hi toh aagyi thi, tabse ab tak sabke peeche bhaagte bhaagte puchti hi toh rehti hun (My money? Really? The house is ours, the children are ours, but the money is yours? … Marriage happened with just four pheras, and since then I’ve been running after everyone, constantly asking, isn’t that all I’ve been doing?)”

To this, Mihir says that it is not about money, but about permission to which Tulsi looks surprised and asked, “Puchna padega?” (I have to ask for your permission?)

Tulsi, who had been in that household for close to 40 years, adds that ever since her marriage, she has been running after everyone, including her kids, to enquire after everyone. She then asked Mihir if he ever asks her for her permission, for instance, when he purchased his car worth ₹50 lakhs or when he has to buy gifts for his friends.

When Mihir says that she was misunderstanding him, Tulsi says that she wasn’t.