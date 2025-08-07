Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot beats Anupamaa to top TRP charts

The iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has finally made its comeback with season 2. The show premiered on July 29 on Star Plus and audience are loving the show and within few days it has taken over the TRP charts. The show has dethroned fan favorite Anupama from the number one position.
According to a recent report, the Kyunki Reboot has become one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show has brought back older characters like Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani, and Mihir Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay, and young cast members. It brings back the perfect nostalgia hits with a fresh angle.
The first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was produced under Balaji Telefilms under Ekta Kapoor. The show aired in 2000 and went on to become one of the longest-running and popular daily soap in Indian TV. Its return after many years have struck the nostalgia chord among audience.
On the other hand, Anupama which was another serial that has ruled over TRP charts for a long time, has now slipped to the second place. Despite the drop in TRP it still remains strong among its fans and continues to be on the Top 5 calender. The third spot on the rating chart is occupied by another longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show has also managed to keep audience entertained and engrossed with evolving plotlines.
The success of Kyunki Reboot on the TRP charts indicate star power, nostalgia, and smart storytelling always work on television. As fans eagerly unfold Mihir and Tulsi in the upcoming episodes, the battle for TRP charts will be exciting to witness. But as of now, the classic has regained its position.
