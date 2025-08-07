Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot beats Anupamaa to top TRP charts

On the other hand, Anupama which was another serial that has ruled over TRP charts for a long time, has now slipped to the second place. Despite the drop in TRP it still remains strong among its fans and continues to be on the Top 5 calender. The third spot on the rating chart is occupied by another longest running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This show has also managed to keep audience entertained and engrossed with evolving plotlines.

The success of Kyunki Reboot on the TRP charts indicate star power, nostalgia, and smart storytelling always work on television. As fans eagerly unfold Mihir and Tulsi in the upcoming episodes, the battle for TRP charts will be exciting to witness. But as of now, the classic has regained its position.