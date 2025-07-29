Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly video calls Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, in new Kyunki 2 promo

In a fun promo released on Instagram, Anupamaa's main lead, Rupali Ganguly, video-called Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani to welcome her back on screen.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly welcomes Tulsi in new Kyunki 2 promo

In the promo video on Instagram, Anupamaa video calls Tulsi and starts off with a "Jai Sree Krishna" greeting.

She says, "3-4 dino se soch rahi thi ki aapko phone karu, woh kya hai na sabhi log andaaze pe andaaza laga rahe hai ki aap wapas aaengi ya wapas nahi aaengi, par aap toh aa gayi."

(Translation: I have been meaning to call you for the last 3-4 days. People were wondering if you would be back at all, but here you are!)

Smriti responds, “Wapas kaise naa aati… apno ke beech, apne parivaar ke beech?”

(Translation: "How could I not return to my family?")

Anupamaa then welcomes Tulsi to the family. Smriti says that now they will be meeting everyday. Anupamaa agrees and adds that she will appear on TV at 10 pm, while Tulsi would be there at 10:30, eliciting laughter in the comment section.

"We got Anupama and Tulsi before GTA 6," said one comment.

"Anupamaa last mein aayi hain kyunki wo best hainn. Everyone who was bashing Rupali Mam must be on mute mode now, isn't it?" another said

(Translation: "Anupamaa appeared at the end because she is the best!")