Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Episode 2: Tulsi’s celebration turns ugly with body-shaming jibes

The episode kicks off with Virani family celebrating Tulsi and Mihir's 38th anniversary party. But while everyone is on a festive mood, Tulsi is silently struggling. Her sarees doesn't fit her the way it used to and the one she was supposed to wear was taken by her sister-in-law unfortunately. Thereby, left with no option, Tulsi decides to show up in one of her old saree. That's when her body shaming jabs start to take place.

At the party, Tulsi is age-shamed and body shamed by both guests and her family members. Even her daughter Pari weighs in tells her mother to check her weight like Mihir does. Guests chatter among themeselves that Tulsi looks "too old" to be standing next to her husband Mihir. Although her husband tries to comfort her, the damage is already done and she feels humiliated at her own party.