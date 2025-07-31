Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Episode 2: Tulsi’s celebration turns ugly with body-shaming jibes

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 aired on television on July 29 after much anticipation and buzz. Television's much loved bahu Smriti Irani aka Tulsi made her return to the screen with the reboot. In Episode 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 emotions ran high as Tulsi found herself the victim of family storm which was supposed to be her happy moment.
The episode kicks off with Virani family celebrating Tulsi and Mihir's 38th anniversary party. But while everyone is on a festive mood, Tulsi is silently struggling. Her sarees doesn't fit her the way it used to and the one she was supposed to wear was taken by her sister-in-law unfortunately. Thereby, left with no option, Tulsi decides to show up in one of her old saree. That's when her body shaming jabs start to take place.
At the party, Tulsi is age-shamed and body shamed by both guests and her family members. Even her daughter Pari weighs in tells her mother to check her weight like Mihir does. Guests chatter among themeselves that Tulsi looks "too old" to be standing next to her husband Mihir. Although her husband tries to comfort her, the damage is already done and she feels humiliated at her own party.
Just as family members and guests gather to cut the celebratory cake, Tulsi gets a call from her son Angad being involved in an accident. She rushes to the police station and leaves her party in halfway. But fortunately, he is safe and sound. The police let him go but advises Tulsi to get a blood sample done and keep the incident under wraps from Mihir.
Whereas, back at home Tulsi's daughter reveals her relationship which the family might not accept to. She accuses Tulsi of not understanding her feelings. And as tension builds, Gayatri Chachi tries to add fuel to the fire, but Tulsi stops her. The episode ends on a dramatic note, with Pari asking Tulsi, “Will you stand by me?”
Episode 2 explores topics of body image, parental acceptance, ageing and expectations adding a modern twist to the daily soap.
