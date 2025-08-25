Manoj Bajpayee plays a daring cop against the ‘swimsuit killer’, reveals Inspector Zende trailer

Talking about his experience, Manoj shares, “What really struck me about the film was that Zende wasn’t chasing glory, he was just at his job, dedicatedly, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.

"Meeting the real-life cop felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell, and playing him let me deep dive into a gritty world, which is as entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse though, a lot awaits in the film,” he added.

Chinmay added how he found that the real-life cop's life and the cat-and-mouse chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. "But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved," he said.