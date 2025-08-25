Manoj Bajpayee plays a daring cop against the ‘swimsuit killer’, reveals Inspector Zende trailer

Before the era of CCTV and cyber forensics, Mumbai had Inspector Madhukar Bapurao Zende, a streetwise, instinct-driven cop who cracked impossible cases with grit, gut and a dash of jugaad (making most usage of his resources). Loosely inspired by a true story how the heroic cop tracks down the infamous ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj, Netflix’s upcoming film Inspector Zende debuts on September 5 and brings to life the unbelievable pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive 'Swimsuit Killer', Carl Bhojraj — not once, but twice. The freshly dropped trailer teases a quirky, nostalgia-filled, relentless chase that celebrates a hero whose story deserves to be told.
Manoj Bajpayee? MOST DEFINITELY! He leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh’s charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. Joined by veterans Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, Nitin Bhajan as Zende’s trusted team, Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale in pivotal roles, their camaraderie and witty banter keep the pursuit as entertaining as it is intense. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl’s dramatic capture.
Talking about his experience, Manoj shares, “What really struck me about the film was that Zende wasn’t chasing glory, he was just at his job, dedicatedly, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.
"Meeting the real-life cop felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell, and playing him let me deep dive into a gritty world, which is as entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse though, a lot awaits in the film,” he added.
Chinmay added how he found that the real-life cop's life and the cat-and-mouse chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. "But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved," he said.