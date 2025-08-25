Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Jugnuma to release in theatres on September 12

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee returns to the big screen with The Fable, known in Hindi as Jugnuma, set to release in theatres across India on September 12. The film is helmed by Raam Reddy, who made waves with his 2016 debut Thithi, and this marks his highly anticipated sophomore feature.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma hits theaters on September 12

Set in the late 1980s amidst the serene yet mysterious Indian Himalayas, The Fable follows the story of Dev, a man who begins to notice inexplicably burnt trees across his vast fruit orchard. As he struggles to stop the fires, Dev is forced to confront deeper truths about his family and himself.

Celebrated filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga Kapoor have come on board as executive producers and presenters. The film will be distributed by Flip Films. “The flicker of fireflies and a #Fable as old as time. Presenting #JUGNUMA soaring into cinemas September 12,” director Raam Reddy shared on Instagram.

Anurag Kashyap, reflecting on the film, said, “I had loved Raam’s Thithi, which was so rooted and genuine, and with Jugnuma, he has created a film that feels timeless. It’s deeply humane, yet magical. And Manoj Bajpayee delivers a performance unlike anything we’ve seen before — restrained, enigmatic, and profoundly moving.”

The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu, and Awan Pookot, forming a powerful ensemble cast.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, whose Sikhya Entertainment co-produces and presents the film, was moved by its emotional resonance: “When I first saw Jugnuma, it felt like a mirror. It unsettled me, comforted me, and reminded me of cinema’s deepest purpose. Raam Reddy is one of the most exciting voices in Indian cinema today, and this film already feels like a modern classic.”

She also emphasised the film’s commitment to analog artistry. It was shot entirely on film, not digital, lending it a timeless visual depth. “Every grain of colour speaks, adding to its beauty. Films like this deserve to be experienced in cinemas.”

Having already made its mark on the international film circuit, The Fable premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and went on to win Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival and the Special Jury Prize at the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai.

Describing Jugnuma as “a deeply personal journey,” Raam says the story draws from memory, folklore, and history. “It was always my dream that this film be experienced in theaters. It’s a larger-than-life sensory experience,” he noted.

Varun Grover penned the Hindi dialogue, and the film is produced by Prspctvs Production, in collaboration with Maxmedia and Sikhya Entertainment.

Ranjan Singh of Flip Films called Jugnuma “a rare film that reflects the passion and honesty in every frame,” adding: “We’re proud Raam chose us to distribute it. I’m confident this film will stay with audiences long after they’ve seen it.”

