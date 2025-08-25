Songs of Paradise trailer promises a mellifluous story of Kashmiri musical gem Raj Begum

The trailer of the upcoming streaming film Songs of Paradise was unveiled on Monday. It offers a peek into the life and legendary musical journey of Raj Begum.

The film is a period drama, and stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan. It is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum. The lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods.

Talking about the film, Saba Azad said, “Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire. This film is a story of female resilience and independence. I can’t wait for the audience to see Songs of Paradise on Prime Video, a story that celebrates Kashmir’s musical heritage and a woman who helped shape it.”