Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration

Adapted from Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, the trilogy is widely regarded as a cornerstone of global cinema. It introduces the powerful Italian-American mafia family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and then traces the transformation of his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), from a reluctant outsider into a ruthless mafia boss.

The trilogy, which explores themes of power, loyalty, family, corruption, morality and the cost of ambition, redefined gangster films and has had a lasting cultural impact on cinema worldwide.

For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen.