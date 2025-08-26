Cinema

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration

The landmark films — The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990) will be re-released in select theatres
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration
A still from The Godfather
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

American cinema icon Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy will return to cinema halls across India in a 4K restored version, PVR INOX announced on Tuesday.

All you need to know about The Godfather re-release

The landmark films — The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990) will be re-released in select theatres, starting with the first installment on September 12, followed by the two sequels on October 17 and November 14, respectively.

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration
Ideate your home coffee corner with these basic cues

Adapted from Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, the trilogy is widely regarded as a cornerstone of global cinema. It introduces the powerful Italian-American mafia family led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and then traces the transformation of his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), from a reluctant outsider into a ruthless mafia boss.

The trilogy, which explores themes of power, loyalty, family, corruption, morality and the cost of ambition, redefined gangster films and has had a lasting cultural impact on cinema worldwide.

For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather trilogy to return to Indian theatres in 4K restoration
Ideate your home coffee corner with these basic cues
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Part III

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com