Sunny Leone reunites with her Anamika director Vikram Bhatt for a new project, titled Betrayal

These collaborations have proven to be memorable, further solidifying Sunny’s position as a talented performer in the industry. With this new project now in the works, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see what Sunny Leone and Vikram Bhatt will bring to the screen this time, making this reunion one of the most talked-about moments in recent times.

Sunny Leone steps into South cinema with Vista Village

Sunny has also ventured into Malayalam cinema with this multilingual project, Vista Village, that will also release in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. The film has been shot extensively in the remote landscapes of Kasaragod, Kerala and features nearly 40 artistes from Malayalam cinema alongside talents from Bollywood, Kashmir, Punjab and other regions. Promising an emotional mix of family drama, comedy, suspense and youth-driven storytelling, Vista Village is one of the most awaited projects of the year.

Sunny, recently mentioned how working for Vista Village have been a very special experience for her. She said, "Learning Malayalam was definitely a challenge but also very rewarding and it helped me connect with my character. Shooting in the beautiful, remote parts of Kasaragod was truly memorable and I’ve always received so much love in Kerala. I’m really excited for this film, especially with its release in four languages and I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to watch it.