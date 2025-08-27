Feature film Singha will bring a real lion to the big screen

Very soon, India will get to see a full-length feature film, where animal shots will include a real lion. V. Mathiyalagan will produce the movie, named Singha, under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment, in collaboration with Thithir Film House Pvt Ltd. Directed by K C Ravi Devan, the movie stars Shrrita Rao in the lead.

Singha, directed by K C Ravi Devan, will be the first Indian feature film to shoot using a real lion

This pan-India film is the 14th film being produced by V. Mathiyalagan and would be available for viewing in in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

“We are making this challenging film by strictly following all required protocols and guidelines. When we approached a few leading actresses for the role, although they liked the story, they hesitated to act alongside a real lion. But Shrrita Rao stepped up bravely and has been giving an excellent performance," said director K C Ravithevan.

“A negative female character in the film had to act with 300 wolves. After a rigorous search, we found the right, fearless actress. Leesha Eclairs, who has acted in films such as 1945, Pothunalan Kaurthi and Jawan, has played the role effectively," he added.