Arif Zakaria on portraying Jinnah in Freedom at Midnight, tackling historic roles and upcoming projects

A

Yes, there’s always a bit of fear and pressure involved. But what helps is that you start by imbibing traits from the written material, and that becomes your foundation. Once you have that you begin to build your character from there. When it comes to someone like Jinnah, or (Jawaharlal) Nehru, or (Mohandas Karamchand) Gandhi, we already have a clear idea of how they looked physically. And thanks to the internet, their voices and speeches are preserved, so you can study those. You can grasp these little nuances—how they spoke, moved, and carried themselves. Technology has made that process easier. Earlier, 20–25 years ago, actors would have to go digging through libraries and archives just to get a glimpse of who these people were. Now, all that information is so accessible, and it becomes part of your preparation.

You take all of that and try to truthfully incorporate it into the script’s context. And then, you just hope people connect with it. With someone like Jinnah, the imagery around him is already so huge. But thankfully, no one has said anything negative—either about the way I portrayed him or about the story itself. That’s been encouraging.

It’s always a bit risky, though, because people come with their own perceptions of real-life figures. For example, Nehru may mean something very personal to you, but that may not be the same for the actor playing him. Gandhi, too, holds deep emotional value for many Indians, but the actor might be working with a completely different brief. So sometimes, there’s a gap between public perception and artistic interpretation.

In Jinnah’s case, he hasn’t been portrayed on screen as much. Aside from the well-known films like Gandhi and, of course, Shyam Benegal’s film on (Bangladesh’s founding father) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (Mujib: The Making of a Nation), there aren’t too many definitive portrayals—at least, not to my memory. So that helped. There wasn’t a set, preconceived comparison in people’s minds. It gave me the space to offer a fresher take on him.