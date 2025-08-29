Vash 2: Why the Internet is obsessed with this Gujarati movie

Made on a modest ₹10 crore budget, Vash 2, a supernatural psychological horror film, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, has driven netizens wild. The movie earned ₹1.50–1.75 crore on opening day, while its Hindi dubbed version earned it somewhere around ₹50–60 lakh.

Gujarati horror movie Vash 2 earned over ₹1.5 crore on opening day

It is a Gujarati movie which delves into a supernatural dark force which is still haunting Atharva's daughter Aarya, 12 years after saving her. He is forced to come out of his retreat to fight those forces again, this time even involving the black magician Pratap when he finds a group of schoolgirls with a violent puppet like control over them.

Shot at various locations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Vash 2 cast consists of Janki Bodiwala as Aarya, Hitu Kanodia as Atharva, Hiten Kumar as Pratap who also appeared in the first part.

Others involved are Hency Bapat, Chetan Daiya,Monal Gajjar and Prem Gadhavi.

The movie was released in theatres on 27 August 2025, including a Hindi-dubbed version and audiences can’t stop raving about it!

"Crazy, wild, thrilling, and beyond. A well-crafted sequel to a great movie. Tight screenplay, great acting, & a story that keeps you at the edge of your seat. Krishnadev Yagnik is a genius & is taking Gujarati cinema to great heights. Screams won't let you settle," said one user on X.

"Vash Level 2 Review: Bigger sets, bolder scares, but still missing the raw soul of the first part. Horror, emotion, and THAT school scene. 3.5/5," said another.