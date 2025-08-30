GV Prakash’s Blackmail gets new release date: Film to now hit screens on September 12

Produced by A Deivakani and presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the JDS Film Factory banner, Blackmail promises to be an intense thriller. The film also stars Teju Ashwini in a leading role, along with an ensemble cast that includes Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh, and Muthukumar.

Director Mu Maran is best known for his critically acclaimed thriller Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, and Blackmail looks to follow in similar suspense-filled footsteps. The film's first-look poster featured GV Prakash beside a motorcycle with a number plate that reads “Money”, his expression reflecting anxiety and uncertainty—hinting at the emotional intensity of the film.

Gokul Benoy handles cinematography, while the gripping score is composed by Sam CS. Editing is by San Lokesh. The film's action sequences are choreographed by Rajasekhar, with costumes designed by Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar, and makeup by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

With its new release date set, Blackmail is all geared up to thrill audiences this September.