G V Prakash on undergoing special underwater training for India's first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’

National Award-winning music director G V Prakash, who stars in India’s first sea horror adventure, Kingston, has revealed that the cast underwent specialised underwater swimming training to prepare for the film's demanding underwater sequences. The film follows Kingston, the lead character, played by Prakash, as he ventures into a cursed sea.
Speaking about the preparation process, Prakash shared, “Although I already knew swimming, underwater swimming required specific training. The film features several underwater shots, and we were trained by a special unit from Mumbai, who taught us techniques to hold our breath for up to three minutes underwater to perform the sequences."
The training took five classes, helping the cast gain the confidence needed to perform underwater without any hindrance.
This film holds a special place for G V Prakash, who not only stars in and scores the music for Kingston, but also serves as one of its producers. He revealed, “We’ve spent four times the amount we would normally spend on a film,” and hinted at the possibility of turning it into a franchise, depending on the audience’s response.
Directed by debut filmmaker Kamal Prakash, Kingston features a promising cast including Divya Bharathi, Azhagam Perumal, Antony, Chetan, Kumaravel, and Sabumon. The film’s cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy, with dialogues by Dhivek and editing by San Lokesh. The movie, produced by Zee Studios and Parallel Universe Pictures, G V Prakash’s production house, is set for release on March 7.
Currently in post-production, the film has already wrapped its shooting, building up anticipation ahead of its debut.