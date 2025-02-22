G V Prakash on undergoing special underwater training for India's first sea horror adventure film, ‘Kingston’

National Award-winning music director G V Prakash, who stars in India’s first sea horror adventure, Kingston, has revealed that the cast underwent specialised underwater swimming training to prepare for the film's demanding underwater sequences. The film follows Kingston, the lead character, played by Prakash, as he ventures into a cursed sea.

Speaking about the preparation process, Prakash shared, “Although I already knew swimming, underwater swimming required specific training. The film features several underwater shots, and we were trained by a special unit from Mumbai, who taught us techniques to hold our breath for up to three minutes underwater to perform the sequences."