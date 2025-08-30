IDSFFK 2025: I Am Revathi amplifies the voice of a life lived in defiance

The documentary captures her journey with a rawness that lingers long after the credits roll. But Revathi insists this is not just a film about her — it is a mirror held up to society. “People think they know us, but they only know the stereotypes. My story is not only mine — it is the story of thousands who are never heard.”

Revathi recalls her earliest memories as being filled with confusion. Growing up, she felt different, but there was no vocabulary to explain it. “In school, I was teased. Teachers ignored me. My own family looked at me like I was a mistake,” she says, her words tinged with the exhaustion of recounting wounds that never truly heal.

For years, she lived a double life — one in which she was forced into silence, and another in which she secretly imagined the freedom to be herself. But the world outside, she says, was unforgiving.