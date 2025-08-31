Disney's new original animated film Hexed to hit theatres in November 2026

The official logline for the film is: An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down.

The directing duo of Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand are both Disney Animation veterans. Trinidad previously worked as head of story on films like Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet, and directed episodes of the Zootopia+ series. Jason Hand was head of story for Encanto and co-directed Moana 2. The producers, Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones, are also experienced in the animation world.