Disney's new original animated film Hexed to hit theatres in November 2026

Disney has officially announced a new original animated film titled Hexed. The announcement was made at the Destination D23 event. Hexed is scheduled to be released in theatres in November 2026. The film's story is said to balance comedy, wonder and emotional resonance, exploring themes of family dynamics and finding the magic in being different.
The official logline for the film is: An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down.
The directing duo of Josie Trinidad and Jason Hand are both Disney Animation veterans. Trinidad previously worked as head of story on films like Zootopia and Ralph Breaks the Internet, and directed episodes of the Zootopia+ series. Jason Hand was head of story for Encanto and co-directed Moana 2. The producers, Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones, are also experienced in the animation world.